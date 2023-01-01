Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Saint Clair Shores
/
Saint Clair Shores
/
Fish And Chips
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve fish and chips
Butter Run Saloon
27626 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$14.00
More about Butter Run Saloon
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores
Avg 4.1
(485 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$16.99
More about Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Clair Shores
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Quesadillas
Nachos
Chicken Parmesan
Chili
Carrot Cake
More near Saint Clair Shores to explore
Grosse Pointe
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Roseville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fraser
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(394 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(646 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston