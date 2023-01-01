Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Saint Clair Shores

Saint Clair Shores restaurants
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve fish tacos

El Charro image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Charro - St Clair Shores

24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 3.9 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Hard Shell Taco$6.20
Crisp corn tortilla filled with grilled Mahi-Mahi. Topped with lettuce, shredded white cheese and a lime wedge. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
Fish Taco$6.60
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with mahi mahi , lettuce, white cheese, tomato & lime.
More about El Charro - St Clair Shores
Pat O'Brien's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd

22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.99
More about Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd

Map

