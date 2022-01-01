Nachos in Saint Clair Shores

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 3.9 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MINI BEAN NACHO*$3.99
Corn tortilla chip topped with beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
MINI CHEESE NACHO*$2.75
Corn tortilla chip topped with yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
LARGE NACHO SUPREME*$21.99
Crisp flour tortilla with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Modern Cone image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Modern Cone

28616 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.7 (546 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Ice Cream Nachos$9.75
our special waffle chips, two ice creams, two sauces, three toppins
Personal Ice Cream Nachos$6.50
our special waffle chips, one ice cream, one topping, one sauce
