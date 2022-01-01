Quesadillas in Saint Clair Shores
El Charro
24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores
|FULL CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA*
|$14.90
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom, yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.
|HALF CHICKEN QUESADILLA*
|$6.10
Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
|HALF BEAN QUESADILLA*
|$5.78
Soft flour tortilla filled with vegetarian beans, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.