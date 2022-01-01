Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Saint Clair Shores

Saint Clair Shores restaurants
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve quesadillas

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 3.9 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FULL CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA*$14.90
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom, yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.
HALF CHICKEN QUESADILLA*$6.10
Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
HALF BEAN QUESADILLA*$5.78
Soft flour tortilla filled with vegetarian beans, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Pat O'Brien's

22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$8.99
