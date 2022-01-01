Steak quesadillas in Saint Clair Shores
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Butter Run Saloon
Butter Run Saloon
27626 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
More about El Charro - St Clair Shores
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
El Charro - St Clair Shores
24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores
|FULL STEAK FAJITA QUESADILLA*
|$17.50
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom, yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.