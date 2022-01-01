Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Saint Clair Shores

Saint Clair Shores restaurants
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Butter Run Saloon image

 

Butter Run Saloon

27626 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
More about Butter Run Saloon
El Charro image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Charro - St Clair Shores

24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 3.9 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FULL STEAK FAJITA QUESADILLA*$17.50
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom, yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about El Charro - St Clair Shores

