Stuffed mushrooms in Saint Clairsville

We take the locally grown Shroomeister mix of anywhere between 6 and 8 exotic mushrooms, sauté them in organic ghee and spices, then stuff them into the middle of our Oishii shrimp "pie" made from the finest shrimp available, high quality real parmesan, really real mayo, organic eggs, and organic spice. We serve one 1/4 lb "pie" for an appetizer and two for an entrée.

