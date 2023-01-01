Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed mushrooms in Saint Clairsville

Go
Saint Clairsville restaurants
Toast

Saint Clairsville restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

Item pic

 

Paleonardo's - East Richland

46060 National Road West, Saint Clairsville

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
Inverse Stuffed Mushroom (1)$8.00
We take the locally grown Shroomeister mix of anywhere between 6 and 8 exotic mushrooms, sauté them in organic ghee and spices, then stuff them into the middle of our Oishii shrimp "pie" made from the finest shrimp available, high quality real parmesan, really real mayo, organic eggs, and organic spice. We serve one 1/4 lb "pie" for an appetizer and two for an entrée.
More about Paleonardo's - East Richland
Main pic

 

Wen Wu Buffet - 107 Plaza Dr ste q

107 Plaza Dr ste q, Saint Clairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Mushrooms$11.75
More about Wen Wu Buffet - 107 Plaza Dr ste q

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Clairsville

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Saint Clairsville to explore

Washington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (11 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (425 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (427 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston