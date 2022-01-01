Saint Cloud restaurants you'll love
Saint Cloud's top cuisines
Must-try Saint Cloud restaurants
More about Sidelines Sports Grill
Sidelines Sports Grill
4060 13th St, Saint Cloud
|Popular items
|LG SIDELINES "SUPER" FRIES
|$8.75
|KID BONE-IN WINGS
|$5.99
|BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
|$10.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
2926 13th St, Saint Cloud
|Popular items
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
More about Canoe Creek Sports Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern
2911 Canoe Creek Rd, St. Cloud
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Ques
|$12.25
|Straight Fries
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
4001 13th Street, St. Cloud
|Popular items
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
More about Jimmy Bear's BBQ
Jimmy Bear's BBQ
4247 13th Street, Saint Cloud
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.39
1/2 lb. of our Finest Boston Butt that has been smoked for 18 hours
|1 Dozen Hush Puppies
|$6.99
1 Dozen of Our House Made Puppies
|One Tasty Burger
|$15.99
1/2 lb. Wagyu Burger on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Cloud Mini Donuts
Cloud Mini Donuts
East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Saint Cloud
More about Phyre Gen X (New)
Phyre Gen X (New)
1108 10th st, Saint Cloud
More about La Margarita
La Margarita
3321 13th Street, Saint Cloud
More about Lord of the Wings
Lord of the Wings
4247 13h Street, Saint Cloud
More about Cobblestone
Cobblestone
1403 11th Street, Saint Cloud