Saint Cloud restaurants you'll love

Saint Cloud restaurants
Toast
  • Saint Cloud

Saint Cloud's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Saint Cloud restaurants

Sidelines Sports Grill image

 

Sidelines Sports Grill

4060 13th St, Saint Cloud

LG SIDELINES "SUPER" FRIES$8.75
KID BONE-IN WINGS$5.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH$10.99
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2926 13th St, Saint Cloud

Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Canoe Creek Sports Tavern

2911 Canoe Creek Rd, St. Cloud

Avg 4.2 (389 reviews)
Cobb Salad$12.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ques$12.25
Straight Fries
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4001 13th Street, St. Cloud

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
Jimmy Bear's BBQ image

 

Jimmy Bear's BBQ

4247 13th Street, Saint Cloud

Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.39
1/2 lb. of our Finest Boston Butt that has been smoked for 18 hours
1 Dozen Hush Puppies$6.99
1 Dozen of Our House Made Puppies
One Tasty Burger$15.99
1/2 lb. Wagyu Burger on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
GRILL

Phyre Brewery - New

918 New York Ave, St Cloud

Avg 4.7 (479 reviews)
Cloud Mini Donuts image

 

Cloud Mini Donuts

East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Saint Cloud

Phyre Gen X (New)

1108 10th st, Saint Cloud

La Margarita

3321 13th Street, Saint Cloud

Lord of the Wings

4247 13h Street, Saint Cloud

Cobblestone

1403 11th Street, Saint Cloud

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

More near Saint Cloud to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
