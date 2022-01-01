Saint Cloud bars & lounges you'll love

Sidelines Sports Grill image

 

Sidelines Sports Grill

4060 13th St, Saint Cloud

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.99
WILD CAJUN BURGER$12.50
KID CHICKEN TENDERS$5.99
More about Sidelines Sports Grill
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2926 13th St, Saint Cloud

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Canoe Creek Sports Tavern

2911 Canoe Creek Rd, St. Cloud

Avg 4.2 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy Nachos$11.00
TENDERS$1.90
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ques$12.25
More about Canoe Creek Sports Tavern
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4001 13th Street, St. Cloud

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside

Nachos

French Fries

Kissimmee

