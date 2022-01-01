Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Saint Cloud

Saint Cloud restaurants
Saint Cloud restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sidelines Sports Grill

 

Sidelines Sports Grill

4060 13th St, Saint Cloud

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH$11.95
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.75
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Canoe Creek Sports Tavern

2911 Canoe Creek Rd, St. Cloud

Avg 4.2 (389 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Gator's Dockside

 

Gator's Dockside

4001 13th Street, St. Cloud

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
Item pic

 

Jimmy Bear's BBQ

4247 13th Street, Saint Cloud

Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.39
Tender and Moist Pulled Chicken BBQ'ed to perfection
