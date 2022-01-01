Quesadillas in Saint Cloud
Saint Cloud restaurants that serve quesadillas
Sidelines Sports Grill
4060 13th St, Saint Cloud
|GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$11.50
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE & GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Beef 'O' Brady's
2926 13th St, Saint Cloud
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (430-1020 Cal)
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (810 CAL.)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 CAL.)
Jimmy Bear's BBQ
4247 13th Street, Saint Cloud
|Cheese Quesadillas Half
|$6.99
Toasted Quesadilla filled with Cheddar/ Monterrey Mix
|Cheese Quesadillas Full
|$10.49
Toasted Quesadilla filled with Cheddar/ Monterrey Mix
|Quesadillas Full
|$11.99
Pulled Pork or Chicken with Cheese,
Top it off with Salsa, Sour Cream, Gu amole, Onions, Lettuce and Tomato