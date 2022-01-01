Go
Saint Elle

We create and oasis so you can get lost in the moment.

1420 3rd Ave South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

High Noon Vodka Soda- 4 pack$10.50
Saint Elle Bottled Bloody Mary- Single Serving$5.50
Coors Light 6-pack$11.50
Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving$5.50
4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Event$100.00
Miller Lite 6-pack$11.50
White Claw Black Cherry 6-pack$13.50
Cielo Prosecco- BTL$25.00
St. Agrestis Aperol Spritz- Single Serving$6.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon 6-pack$8.50
Location

1420 3rd Ave South

Nashville TN

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
