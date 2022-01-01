Go
GRILL

1602 N Cahuenga • $$

Avg 4.2 (1605 reviews)

Popular Items

El Jefe's Nachos$14.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips, white & yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & black bean corn salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1602 N Cahuenga

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
