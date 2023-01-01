Saint Francisville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saint Francisville restaurants
More about Elta Coffee - 7747 U.S. Hwy 61 P.O. Box 1100
Elta Coffee - 7747 U.S. Hwy 61 P.O. Box 1100
7747 U.S. Hwy 61 P.O. Box 1100, St. Francisville
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Ciabatta
|$10.00
Pimento cheese, bacon, fried egg on ciabatta.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$12.00
Pimento cheese grits, bacon, scrambled eggs.
|Biscuit & Gravy
|$12.00
Sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, biscuit, chopped sausage.
More about Nana's Custom Concessions - Follow us on Facebook: Nana's Custom Concessions
Nana's Custom Concessions - Follow us on Facebook: Nana's Custom Concessions
US Route 61, Saint Francisville
More about The Myrtles Gift Shop - 7747 U.S. 61
The Myrtles Gift Shop - 7747 U.S. 61
7747 U.S. 61, Saint Francisville