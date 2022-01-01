Saint George American restaurants you'll love

Twisted Noodle Cafe image

SALADS

Twisted Noodle Cafe

20 N Main St Ste 108, St George

Avg 4.4 (2137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twisted Burger$10.50
Mixed Greens, Onions, Tomatoes and Cheedar Cheese
Alfredo$10.50
Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
Lemon Chicken Pasta$12.00
Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
More about Twisted Noodle Cafe
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 image

 

Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2

1091 N Bluff. #404, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smkd Turky Sndwch$11.97
Pork Melt$11.47
Pork Sandwich$9.97
More about Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill

1091 N Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.2 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$9.99
Crispy Chicken Wings | Choice of Sauce | Celery Sticks | Carrot Sticks | Ranch
Wing Sauce:
Hot, Mild, BBQ, BBQ Habanero, Plain
Buffalo Salad$11.25
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Cucumber | Diced Tomato | Mix Cheese l Choice of Dressing on the side
California Burger$12.99
1/2 lb Angus Beef | Fresh Avocado Spread | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Monterey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Mayo
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill

