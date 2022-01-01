Saint George American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Saint George
SALADS
Twisted Noodle Cafe
20 N Main St Ste 108, St George
|Popular items
|Twisted Burger
|$10.50
Mixed Greens, Onions, Tomatoes and Cheedar Cheese
|Alfredo
|$10.50
Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
|Lemon Chicken Pasta
|$12.00
Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
1091 N Bluff. #404, St George
|Popular items
|Smkd Turky Sndwch
|$11.97
|Pork Melt
|$11.47
|Pork Sandwich
|$9.97
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill
1091 N Bluff St, St. George
|Popular items
|Wings
|$9.99
Crispy Chicken Wings | Choice of Sauce | Celery Sticks | Carrot Sticks | Ranch
Wing Sauce:
Hot, Mild, BBQ, BBQ Habanero, Plain
|Buffalo Salad
|$11.25
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Cucumber | Diced Tomato | Mix Cheese l Choice of Dressing on the side
|California Burger
|$12.99
1/2 lb Angus Beef | Fresh Avocado Spread | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Monterey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Mayo