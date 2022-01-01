Saint George Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Saint George

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

850 S Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.3 (822 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichanga$10.99
12" Flour Tortilla Filled w/Cheese & Choice of Meat, Then Deep Fried and Covered in Choice of Sauce. Topped w/ Sour Cream & Guacamole. Served w/ Rice & Beans
Nachos$9.99
Fresh Tortilla Chips l Mix Cheese / Refried Beans l Tomatoes l Onions l Olives l Jalapenos l Sour Cream l Guacamole
Smothered Burrito$10.99
Rice l Pico l Cheese l Lettuce l Choice of non grilled meat l Choice of sauce l Topped with Cheese
More about Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
La Cocina Mexican Street Food image

 

La Cocina Mexican Street Food

744 n bluff st, Saint George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about La Cocina Mexican Street Food
El Patron Mexican Food image

 

El Patron Mexican Food

835 East Saint George Blvd., St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Patron Mexican Food

