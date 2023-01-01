Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bean burritos in
Saint George
/
Saint George
/
Bean Burritos
Saint George restaurants that serve bean burritos
Jalapeno's Mexican Food - Bluff
386 N Bluff at Suite A, Saint George
No reviews yet
KIDS BEAN BURRITO MEAL
$6.25
More about Jalapeno's Mexican Food - Bluff
SEAFOOD
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
250 Red Cliffs Drive, Saint George
Avg 4.3
(822 reviews)
Kid Bean & Chz Burrito-
More about Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint George
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
Santa Fe Salad
Caesar Salad
Chili
Cake
Cheeseburgers
French Fries
More near Saint George to explore
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(505 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.3
(78 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Kingman
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Williams
Avg 3.5
(10 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Colorado City
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Boulder City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(505 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(645 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(764 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston