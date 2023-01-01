Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

SALADS

Twisted Noodle Cafe

20 N Main St Ste 108, St George

Avg 4.4 (2137 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Tortilla strips with Jalapeno Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
More about Twisted Noodle Cafe
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT

1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT

