Buffalo chicken salad in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Twisted Noodle Cafe
SALADS
Twisted Noodle Cafe
20 N Main St Ste 108, St George
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Tortilla strips with Jalapeno Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
More about Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.