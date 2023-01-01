Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Saint George

Saint George restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT

1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Caesar Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp$18.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$19.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT

1091 N Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.2 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.75
Entrée Size Salad | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Wedges | Tossed with Cesar Dressing
Add Chicken for Only $1.99
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
Main pic

 

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way

4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.25
Entrée Size Salad | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Wedges | Tossed with Cesar Dressing
Add Chicken for Only $1.99
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way

