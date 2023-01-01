Caesar salad in Saint George
Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George
|Large Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
|Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp
|$18.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$19.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
1091 N Bluff St, St. George
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.75
Entrée Size Salad | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Wedges | Tossed with Cesar Dressing
Add Chicken for Only $1.99
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way
4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.25
Entrée Size Salad | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Wedges | Tossed with Cesar Dressing
Add Chicken for Only $1.99