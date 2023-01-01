Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California burgers in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve california burgers

Item pic

 

Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT

1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Burger$18.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with Swiss cheese, thick bacon and sliced avocado.
More about Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT

1091 N Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.2 (548 reviews)
Takeout
California Burger$14.49
1/2 lb Angus Beef | Fresh Avocado Spread | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Monterey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Mayo
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
Main pic

 

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way

4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Burger$14.49
1/2 lb Angus Beef | Fresh Avocado Spread | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Monterey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Mayo
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way

