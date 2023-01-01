Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT

1091 N Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.2 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Penne Pasta | Fried Chicken | Alfredo Sauce | Touch Marinara Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Diced Tomato | Parsley
Served with Garlic Cheese Bread
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Chicken with Spaghetti and Garlic Bread - Pickup Monday, March 6th from the Poolside Cafe$12.00
This is a preorder item. Pickup Monday, March 6th from the Poolside Cafe between 4:30-6pm.
More about Sun River St. George Community Association

