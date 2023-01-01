Chicken parmesan in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
1091 N Bluff St, St. George
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.99
Penne Pasta | Fried Chicken | Alfredo Sauce | Touch Marinara Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Diced Tomato | Parsley
Served with Garlic Cheese Bread
More about Sun River St. George Community Association
Sun River St. George Community Association
4275 Country Club Drive, St George
|Parmesan Chicken with Spaghetti and Garlic Bread - Pickup Monday, March 6th from the Poolside Cafe
|$12.00
This is a preorder item. Pickup Monday, March 6th from the Poolside Cafe between 4:30-6pm.