Chicken sandwiches in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Iceberg Drive In - St. George

222 East Saint George Boulevard, St. George

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich Combo$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
