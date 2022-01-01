Chicken sandwiches in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Sun River St. George Community Association
Sun River St. George Community Association
4275 Country Club Drive, St George
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
|Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
More about Iceberg Drive In - St. George
Iceberg Drive In - St. George
222 East Saint George Boulevard, St. George
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?