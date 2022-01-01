Chili in Saint George

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada with Chili Cream Sauce, Cilantro Rice and Refried Beans$10.00
SALADS

Twisted Noodle Cafe

20 N Main St Ste 108, St George

Avg 4.4 (2137 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chicken Chili$4.00
Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Parsley
Green Chili Bacon Power Bowl$12.50
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Green Chilis, Tomatoes, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce and topped with Tortilla Strips
Green Chili Mac and Cheese$11.50
Pasta, Chicken, Green Chilis, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2

1091 N Bluff. #404, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Verde$10.97
