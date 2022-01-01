Chili in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve chili
Sun River St. George Community Association
4275 Country Club Drive, St George
|Chicken Enchilada with Chili Cream Sauce, Cilantro Rice and Refried Beans
|$10.00
SALADS
Twisted Noodle Cafe
20 N Main St Ste 108, St George
|Bowl of Chicken Chili
|$4.00
Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Parsley
|Green Chili Bacon Power Bowl
|$12.50
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Green Chilis, Tomatoes, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce and topped with Tortilla Strips
|Green Chili Mac and Cheese
|$11.50
Pasta, Chicken, Green Chilis, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce