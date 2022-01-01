Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Saint George

Saint George restaurants that serve chutney

Red Fort Cuisine of India

148 S 1470 E, Saint George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Chutneys (V)$2.50
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
Tamarind Chutneys (V)$1.75
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
Mint Chutneys (V)$1.75
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pakora with Tamarind and Mint Chutney$5.00
Chicken fingers with sweet and sour sauce and green salsa
Chicken Pakora with Tamarind and Mint Chutney dipping sauces served with Indian Style Rice with Cashews, Raisins, and Turmeric with a Cucumber Salad - Pickup Thursday, December 22nd from the Poolside Cafe$12.00
This is a preorder item. Pickup Thursday, December 22nd from the Poolside Cafe from 4:30-6pm.
