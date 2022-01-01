Chutney in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve chutney
More about Red Fort Cuisine of India
Red Fort Cuisine of India
148 S 1470 E, Saint George
|Mango Chutneys (V)
|$2.50
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
|Tamarind Chutneys (V)
|$1.75
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
|Mint Chutneys (V)
|$1.75
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
More about Sun River St. George Community Association
Sun River St. George Community Association
4275 Country Club Drive, St George
|Chicken Pakora with Tamarind and Mint Chutney
|$5.00
Chicken fingers with sweet and sour sauce and green salsa
|Chicken Pakora with Tamarind and Mint Chutney dipping sauces served with Indian Style Rice with Cashews, Raisins, and Turmeric with a Cucumber Salad - Pickup Thursday, December 22nd from the Poolside Cafe
|$12.00
This is a preorder item. Pickup Thursday, December 22nd from the Poolside Cafe from 4:30-6pm.