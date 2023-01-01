Fajitas in Saint George

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint George restaurants that serve fajitas

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

850 S Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.3 (822 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas
Includes Onions l Bell Peppers l Pico l Lime l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Rice l Beans
Uno Chicken Fajitas$14.99
Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
Choice of Carne Asada or Charbroiled Chicken l Grilled Fajita Veggies l Lettuce l Pico l Guacamole l Mixed Cheese
More about Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fajitas with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans - Pickup Wednesday, February 1st.$14.00
This is a preorder item to be picked up on Wednesday, February 1st from 4:30-6pm at the Poolside Cafe.
More about Sun River St. George Community Association

