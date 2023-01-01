Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Toast

Saint George restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT

1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
More about Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
Consumer pic

 

Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monday 4/24/23 dinner- Fried Chicken, Potato Salad, Baked Beans and Chocolate Chip Cookie 12.00$12.00
Monday 4/24/23 dinner- Fried Chicken, Potato Salad, Baked Beans and Chocolate Chip Cookie 12.00 pick-up between 4:30 and 6pm Monday .
More about Sun River St. George Community Association

