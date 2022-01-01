Pies in Saint George

Build your 3-Pack Box of Pies

Apple of My Pie - Granny smith apples roasted in brown sugar and cinnamon - Traditional glazed lattice top - butter crust

B-A-N-A-N-A-S - Banana cream filling - Soft, torched meringue topping - butter crust

Greatest Dough on Earth - Real Cookie Dough Filling - Layer of Biscoff - topped with Whipped cream and Cookie Dough - Signature FLAKEy butter crust

Peanut Butter is My Jam - Peanut butter cream filling - Chocolate ganache - Honey roasted peanuts - Oreo crust

Raspberry Fields Forever - Raspberry cream filling - House-made raspberry preserves - Whipped cream topping - Graham cracker crust

She's My Berry - Four-berry filling with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries - Sweet icing - butter crust

Sweet Child O' Lime - Key lime filling - Whipped cream topping - Graham cracker crust

When Chocolate Met Caramel - Chocolate cream filling - Salted caramel layer - Whipped cream - Caramel drizzle - butter crust

