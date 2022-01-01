Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve pies

Flake Pie Co.

471 E. St. George Blvd, St. George

She's My Berry Pie$4.75
- Four-berry filling with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries
- Sweet icing
- Signature FLAKEy butter crust
Pie 3-Pack$12.50
Build your 3-Pack Box of Pies
Apple of My Pie - Granny smith apples roasted in brown sugar and cinnamon - Traditional glazed lattice top - butter crust
B-A-N-A-N-A-S - Banana cream filling - Soft, torched meringue topping - butter crust
Greatest Dough on Earth - Real Cookie Dough Filling - Layer of Biscoff - topped with Whipped cream and Cookie Dough - Signature FLAKEy butter crust
Peanut Butter is My Jam - Peanut butter cream filling - Chocolate ganache - Honey roasted peanuts - Oreo crust
Raspberry Fields Forever - Raspberry cream filling - House-made raspberry preserves - Whipped cream topping - Graham cracker crust
She's My Berry - Four-berry filling with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries - Sweet icing - butter crust
Sweet Child O' Lime - Key lime filling - Whipped cream topping - Graham cracker crust
When Chocolate Met Caramel - Chocolate cream filling - Salted caramel layer - Whipped cream - Caramel drizzle - butter crust
Apple of My Pie$4.75
- Granny smith apples roasted in brown sugar and cinnamon
- Traditional glazed lattice top
- Signature FLAKEy butter crust
Pieology 8137

15 South River Road, St. George

Create Your Own Pie$7.95
