Rice bowls in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve rice bowls

Southwestern Rice Bowl image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Gaia's Garden Cafe

695 S 100 W, St George

Avg 4.9 (228 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Rice Bowl$11.00
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with black beans, corn, red & green pepper, tomato, white onion, house-made pico, chopped red onions, & cilantro. GLUTEN FREE
Mediterranean Rice Bowl$11.00
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with seasoned white beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, greek olives, & house-made tahini dressing. GLUTEN FREE
Buddha Rice Bowl$11.00
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with curried chickpeas, cucumber, radish, cilantro, & house-made tahini dressing. GLUTEN FREE
More about Gaia's Garden Cafe
Tiki Island Broiler image

 

Tiki Island Broiler

144 W Brigham Rd, Saint George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Noodle Bowl$8.95
More about Tiki Island Broiler

