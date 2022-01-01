Rice bowls in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Gaia's Garden Cafe
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Gaia's Garden Cafe
695 S 100 W, St George
|Southwestern Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with black beans, corn, red & green pepper, tomato, white onion, house-made pico, chopped red onions, & cilantro. GLUTEN FREE
|Mediterranean Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with seasoned white beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, greek olives, & house-made tahini dressing. GLUTEN FREE
|Buddha Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with curried chickpeas, cucumber, radish, cilantro, & house-made tahini dressing. GLUTEN FREE