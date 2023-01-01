Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Saint George

Go
Saint George restaurants
Toast

Saint George restaurants that serve salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon image

 

Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT

1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon$24.95
Freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted on cedar plank
More about Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT

1091 N Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.2 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Alaskan Salmon$17.99
8 oz Grilled Alaskan Salmon | Topped with Sauteed Garlic Spinich
Choice of Two Sides
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
Main pic

 

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way

4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$15.75
Romaine Lettuce l Salmon Garnished with Teriyaki Sauce l Tomato Wedges l Almonds l Parmesan Cheese l Croutons l Choice of Dressing on the side
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint George

Patty Melts

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Fajitas

Chocolate Cheesecake

Chutney

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Map

More near Saint George to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston