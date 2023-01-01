Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Saint George

Go
Saint George restaurants
Toast

Saint George restaurants that serve salmon salad

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT

1091 N Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.2 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$15.75
Romaine Lettuce l Salmon Garnished with Teriyaki Sauce l Tomato Wedges l Almonds l Parmesan Cheese l Croutons l Choice of Dressing on the side
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
Main pic

 

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way

4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$15.75
Romaine Lettuce l Salmon Garnished with Teriyaki Sauce l Tomato Wedges l Almonds l Parmesan Cheese l Croutons l Choice of Dressing on the side
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 - 4210 Bluegrass Way

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint George

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Chili

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Marsala

Map

More near Saint George to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston