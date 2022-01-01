Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Toast

Saint George restaurants that serve sundaes

Item pic

 

Flake Pie Company - St. George

471 E. St. George Blvd, St. George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Manic Sundae$4.95
- Strawberry cream
- Banana
- Fresh whipped cream
- Graham Cracker Crust
- Sprinkles and ganache drizzle
- Cherry on top and a waffle cone wedge
More about Flake Pie Company - St. George
Item pic

 

Iceberg Drive In - St. George - 222 East Saint George Boulevard

222 East Saint George Boulevard, St. George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sundae$4.29
Choose vanilla, chocolate or twist. Then choose one or more of our amazing homemade toppings. Whipped cream and nuts are optional
More about Iceberg Drive In - St. George - 222 East Saint George Boulevard

