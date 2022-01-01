Sundaes in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Flake Pie Company - St. George
Flake Pie Company - St. George
471 E. St. George Blvd, St. George
|Manic Sundae
|$4.95
- Strawberry cream
- Banana
- Fresh whipped cream
- Graham Cracker Crust
- Sprinkles and ganache drizzle
- Cherry on top and a waffle cone wedge
More about Iceberg Drive In - St. George - 222 East Saint George Boulevard
Iceberg Drive In - St. George - 222 East Saint George Boulevard
222 East Saint George Boulevard, St. George
|Sundae
|$4.29
Choose vanilla, chocolate or twist. Then choose one or more of our amazing homemade toppings. Whipped cream and nuts are optional