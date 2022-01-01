Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Pulled Pork Tacos with Pineapple Pico de Gallo and Spicy Hot Sauce$8.00
Two Carnita Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
Shrimp Tacos (2)$12.00
Shrimp Taco (1)$6.00
More about Sun River St. George Community Association
Twisted Noodle Cafe image

SALADS

Twisted Noodle Cafe

20 N Main St Ste 108, St George

Avg 4.4 (2137 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Taco Power Bowl$12.50
More about Twisted Noodle Cafe
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 image

 

Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2

1091 N Bluff. #404, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$10.79
Cauliflower Tacos$10.79
Shrimp Tacos$12.07
More about Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

850 S Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.3 (822 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Tacos$10.75
*Served with Rice and Beans*
3 Mexican Tacos
Choose from Charbroiled Chicken l Ground Beef l Shredded Beef l Shredded Chicken l Carne Asada l Sweet Pork l Al Pastor l Carnitas l Includes Cilantro l Pico l Guacamole l Tomatillo Sauce l Fried Jalapenos l Grilled Onions
Fish Tacos$12.49
Choose from Tilapia or Shrimp
Includes Shredded Green Cabbage l Pico l Ranch
Large Taco Salad$11.49
Choose from Charbroiled Chicken l Ground Beef l Sweet Pork l Shredded Beef l Carnitas l Includes Deep Fried Tortilla l Rice l Beans l Romaine Lettuce l Olives l Tomatoes l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Cheese
More about Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

