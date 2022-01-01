Tacos in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sun River St. George Community Association
Sun River St. George Community Association
4275 Country Club Drive, St George
|(2) Pulled Pork Tacos with Pineapple Pico de Gallo and Spicy Hot Sauce
|$8.00
Two Carnita Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$12.00
|Shrimp Taco (1)
|$6.00
More about Twisted Noodle Cafe
SALADS
Twisted Noodle Cafe
20 N Main St Ste 108, St George
|Turkey Taco Power Bowl
|$12.50
More about Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
1091 N Bluff. #404, St George
|Fish Tacos
|$10.79
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$10.79
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.07
More about Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
850 S Bluff St, St. George
|Mexican Tacos
|$10.75
*Served with Rice and Beans*
3 Mexican Tacos
Choose from Charbroiled Chicken l Ground Beef l Shredded Beef l Shredded Chicken l Carne Asada l Sweet Pork l Al Pastor l Carnitas l Includes Cilantro l Pico l Guacamole l Tomatillo Sauce l Fried Jalapenos l Grilled Onions
|Fish Tacos
|$12.49
Choose from Tilapia or Shrimp
Includes Shredded Green Cabbage l Pico l Ranch
|Large Taco Salad
|$11.49
Choose from Charbroiled Chicken l Ground Beef l Sweet Pork l Shredded Beef l Carnitas l Includes Deep Fried Tortilla l Rice l Beans l Romaine Lettuce l Olives l Tomatoes l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Cheese