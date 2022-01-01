Saint Helena restaurants you'll love
Gott's Roadside
933 Main St, Saint Helena
|Fries
|$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
|Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets
|$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
738 Main St, Saint Helena
|Brick Cooked Chicken
|$32.00
Rocky Jr. chicken, Rancho Gordo cannellini beans, greens, salsa verde
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$22.00
12 hour smoked pork, buttermilk bun, crispy potatoes, Farmstead Original barbecue sauce
|Salad of Lacinato Kale
|$16.00
kale chiffonade, chile pequin, toasted parmesan, lemon dressing
Valentine's Day Dinner
1050 CHARTER OAK AVE, SAINT HELENA
|Pick (4) Pastries
|$25.00
TCO Bakeshop items are available for pick-up or delivery every Saturday + Sunday, 8am-11am
|TCO Fondue
|$28.00
soft pretzels. fall fruit
|Charter Oak Push Pop
|$6.00
vanilla. frozen fudge
Gillwoods Cafe-
1313 Main St., St. Helena
|Donate Food To Firefighters
In support of all the hardworking people keeping our community safe, we are helping feed them. Add whatever donation amount you would like and it will be applied to their meals. We are having meals delivered to Angwin as well as making sure their meals are taken care of if they get the chance to come in and dine with us. Thank you for your help and support.
|$50 Gift Certificate
|$50.00
We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.95
The Charter Oak
1050 Charter Oak Ave, Saint Helena
|Salad of Little Gems
|$17.00
finger lickin' miso caesar
|The Cheeseburger
|$24.00
pickled jalapeno relish. fries
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$12.00
fries
General Store & Cafe
738 Main St, Saint Helena
|Tonic Water, Indian, Fever Tree
|$8.50
Four 6.8oz Bottles, Indian Tonic Water, Fever Tree. A subtle, crisp, and 100% natural quinine tonic water with a distinctively clean and refreshing taste.
|Avocados, California
|$6.00
3ct, California Avocados
|Lemons
|$3.25
6ct, Lemons.
Legit Provisions
1304 Main St, St Helena
|MAC & CHEESE - Queso
|$9.00
CLEAN LABEL, ALL NATURAL CHEESY NOODLE GOODNESS + QUESO DIP = YOU'RE WELCOME!
|Salad Bowl - GREEN GARDEN
|$9.00
GREENS ARE GOOD FOR YOU. Organic greens, seasonal veggies, and our housemade Citrus Vinaigrette. Vegan.
|LEMON HERB CHICKEN WITH COUSCOUS SALAD
|$25.00
PERFECT FOR DINNER WHEN YOU ONLY HAVE FIFTEEN MINUTES ON A WEDNESDAY. Lemony Chicken with a Couscous Salad w Cheese Curds. Serves 2
PRESS Restaurant
587 St. Helena Hwy, St. Helena
|"Chasing Bocuse - America's Journey to the Culinary World Stage" Signed By Philip Tessier
|$50.00
The dramatic story of the American team’s journey from obscurity to the silver-medal and ultimately the gold-medal win at the world’s most renowned cooking competition, the Bocuse d’Or, is told in riveting narrative, breathtaking photographs, and expert recipes from every stage of the process. Each copy will be signed by Chef Philip Tessier.