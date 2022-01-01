Saint Helena American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Saint Helena
More about Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
738 Main St, Saint Helena
|Popular items
|Brick Cooked Chicken
|$32.00
Rocky Jr. chicken, Rancho Gordo cannellini beans, greens, salsa verde
|Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
elbow macaroni, vella cheddar
|Garden Salad
|$17.00
Salad of garden greens and fall chicories, apples, sky hill feta, almonds, pomegranate seeds and citrus dressing
More about Valentine's Day Dinner
Valentine's Day Dinner
1050 CHARTER OAK AVE, SAINT HELENA
|Popular items
|Pick (4) Pastries
|$25.00
TCO Bakeshop items are available for pick-up or delivery every Saturday + Sunday, 8am-11am
|TCO Fondue
|$28.00
soft pretzels. fall fruit
|Charter Oak Push Pop
|$6.00
vanilla. frozen fudge
More about Gillwoods Cafe-
Gillwoods Cafe-
1313 Main St., St. Helena
|Popular items
|Donate Food To Firefighters
In support of all the hardworking people keeping our community safe, we are helping feed them. Add whatever donation amount you would like and it will be applied to their meals. We are having meals delivered to Angwin as well as making sure their meals are taken care of if they get the chance to come in and dine with us. Thank you for your help and support.
|$50 Gift Certificate
|$50.00
We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.95
More about The Charter Oak
The Charter Oak
1050 Charter Oak Ave, Saint Helena
|Popular items
|Kid's Hot Dog
|$12.00
fries
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$12.00
fries
|The Cheeseburger
|$24.00
pickled jalapeno relish. fries
More about General Store & Cafe
General Store & Cafe
738 Main St, Saint Helena
|Popular items
|Tonic Water, Indian, Fever Tree
|$8.50
Four 6.8oz Bottles, Indian Tonic Water, Fever Tree. A subtle, crisp, and 100% natural quinine tonic water with a distinctively clean and refreshing taste.
|Avocados, California
|$6.00
3ct, California Avocados
|Lemons
|$3.25
6ct, Lemons.
More about Legit Provisions
Legit Provisions
1304 Main St, St Helena
|Popular items
|Peanut Brittle
|$15.00
This peanut brittle crunch is homemade in small batches. This old fashioned candy is just like grandma use to make.
|Cookie - Decorated, Bagged, Bowed
|$9.00
The perfect last minute, edible gift! #toopretty2eat #nomnom #local
|BEEF BRISKET
|$38.00
16OZ OF HAND TRIMMED BRISKET KEEPS THESE MOIST & JUICY. RUBBED WITH COMPETITION SEASONING AND SLOW SMOKED OVER HICKORY WOOD FOR A HELL OF A LONG TIME. FINISHED WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.
More about PRESS Restaurant
PRESS Restaurant
587 St. Helena Hwy, St. Helena
|Popular items
|"Chasing Bocuse - America's Journey to the Culinary World Stage" Signed By Philip Tessier
|$50.00
The dramatic story of the American team’s journey from obscurity to the silver-medal and ultimately the gold-medal win at the world’s most renowned cooking competition, the Bocuse d’Or, is told in riveting narrative, breathtaking photographs, and expert recipes from every stage of the process. Each copy will be signed by Chef Philip Tessier.