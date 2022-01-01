Saint Helena cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Saint Helena

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch image

 

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

738 Main St, Saint Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brick Cooked Chicken$32.00
Rocky Jr. chicken, Rancho Gordo cannellini beans, greens, salsa verde
Mac and Cheese$14.00
elbow macaroni, vella cheddar
Garden Salad$17.00
Salad of garden greens and fall chicories, apples, sky hill feta, almonds, pomegranate seeds and citrus dressing
More about Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
Gillwoods Cafe- image

 

Gillwoods Cafe-

1313 Main St., St. Helena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Donate Food To Firefighters
In support of all the hardworking people keeping our community safe, we are helping feed them. Add whatever donation amount you would like and it will be applied to their meals. We are having meals delivered to Angwin as well as making sure their meals are taken care of if they get the chance to come in and dine with us. Thank you for your help and support.
$50 Gift Certificate$50.00
We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date
Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
More about Gillwoods Cafe-
General Store & Cafe image

 

General Store & Cafe

738 Main St, Saint Helena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tonic Water, Indian, Fever Tree$8.50
Four 6.8oz Bottles, Indian Tonic Water, Fever Tree. A subtle, crisp, and 100% natural quinine tonic water with a distinctively clean and refreshing taste.
Avocados, California$6.00
3ct, California Avocados
Lemons$3.25
6ct, Lemons.
More about General Store & Cafe

