Hot chocolate in Saint Helena

Saint Helena restaurants
Saint Helena restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Consumer pic

 

The Station - Saint Helena

1153 Main Street, St. Helena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Dick Taylor’s dark chocolate with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
More about The Station - Saint Helena
Item pic

 

Farmstead Cafe

738 Main St, Saint Helena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Steamed Milk with chocolate
More about Farmstead Cafe

