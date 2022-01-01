Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Saint Helena
/
Saint Helena
/
Hot Chocolate
Saint Helena restaurants that serve hot chocolate
The Station - Saint Helena
1153 Main Street, St. Helena
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
Dick Taylor’s dark chocolate with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
More about The Station - Saint Helena
Farmstead Cafe
738 Main St, Saint Helena
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Steamed Milk with chocolate
More about Farmstead Cafe
