Saint Helens restaurants you'll love

Saint Helens restaurants
  • Saint Helens

Saint Helens's top cuisines

American
American
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Saint Helens restaurants

Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge

535 S Columbia River Highway, St Helens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$22.00
Steamer clams, sautéed shrimp, broccoli all cooked in our house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.
Taco Salad$14.00
Crisp lettuce mix topped with olives, onion, tomato, cheese blend, seasoned ground meat. Served in a crispy taco shell with a side of sour cream & salsa.
Denver Omelette$13.00
Diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheese blend.
More about Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge
Victorico's Mexican Food - St Helens image

 

Victorico's Mexican Food

155 N Columbia River Hwy, Saint Helens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Victorico's Mexican Food
Running Dogs Brewery image

 

Running Dogs Brewery

291 S 1st St, Saint Helens

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Running Dogs Brewery
St. Helens Elks Lodge

350 Belton Rd, Saint Helens

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about St. Helens Elks Lodge
Plymouth Pub image

 

Plymouth Pub

298 South 1st Street, Saint Helens

No reviews yet
More about Plymouth Pub
