Avocado salad in Saint Johns

More about GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
175 Fountains Way Building 7, St. Johns
|Avocado Salad
|$8.00
Lettuce, spring mix, and tomato topped with avocado. Served with house special ginger dressing.
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$13.00
Spring mix, avocado, tuna, masago, scallions with our house special dressing
More about Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217
Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217
3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217, Saint Johns
|Chicken Salad Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Whole grain bread, Avocado mash, Chicken salad, Hemp seeds, Sliced Almonds, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Salt and Pepper.