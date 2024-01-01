Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Saint Johns

Saint Johns restaurants
Saint Johns restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

 

GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)

175 Fountains Way Building 7, St. Johns

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Salad$8.00
Lettuce, spring mix, and tomato topped with avocado. Served with house special ginger dressing.
Tuna Avocado Salad$13.00
Spring mix, avocado, tuna, masago, scallions with our house special dressing
More about GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
Item pic

 

Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217

3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217, Saint Johns

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Avocado Toast$10.50
Whole grain bread, Avocado mash, Chicken salad, Hemp seeds, Sliced Almonds, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Salt and Pepper.
More about Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217

Map

