Baklava in Saint Johns
Saint Johns restaurants that serve baklava
More about Sweet Cravings By Shar
Sweet Cravings By Shar
155 Fountains Way, Suite #3, Saint Johns
|Baklava of the day (may contain pistachio, cashew, walnut and almonds)
|$6.00
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70014 St Johns, FL
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70014 St Johns, FL
60 Shops Blvd, St Johns
|Baklava
|$3.95
Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
|Baklava Ice Cream
|$3.95
Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey