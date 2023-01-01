Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Saint Johns

Saint Johns restaurants
Saint Johns restaurants that serve baklava

Sweet Cravings By Shar

155 Fountains Way, Suite #3, Saint Johns

Baklava of the day (may contain pistachio, cashew, walnut and almonds)$6.00
More about Sweet Cravings By Shar
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70014 St Johns, FL

60 Shops Blvd, St Johns

Baklava$3.95
Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
Baklava Ice Cream$3.95
Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70014 St Johns, FL

