Chicken salad in Saint Johns

Island Wing Company - Bartram
360 Bartram Market Dr., Jacksonville
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh house salad, baked chicken breast, Colby-Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217
3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217, Saint Johns
|Chicken Salad Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Whole grain bread, Avocado mash, Chicken salad, Hemp seeds, Sliced Almonds, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Salt and Pepper.