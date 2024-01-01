Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Saint Johns

Island Wing Company - Bartram

360 Bartram Market Dr., Jacksonville

Southwest Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh house salad, baked chicken breast, Colby-Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
More about Island Wing Company - Bartram
Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217

3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217, Saint Johns

Chicken Salad Avocado Toast$10.50
Whole grain bread, Avocado mash, Chicken salad, Hemp seeds, Sliced Almonds, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Salt and Pepper.
More about Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217

