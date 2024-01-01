Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Saint Johns

Go
Saint Johns restaurants
Toast

Saint Johns restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)

175 Fountains Way Building 7, St. Johns

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Chili Cashew$0.00
Roasted cashews, onions, mushrooms, bell pepper in brown sauce.
Thai Chili Cashew(L)$10.95
Roasted cashews, onions, mushrooms, bell pepper in brown sauce.(With White or Brown Rice)
Thai Chili Tamarind Seafood Combo$23.00
Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and basil. Chef’s seafood sauce.
More about GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
Item pic

 

Island Wing Company - Bartram

360 Bartram Market Dr., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side GF Chili Cheese Fries$0.00
Chili Mac$11.95
A chili-loaded mac and cheese with crispy panko topping for a satisfying cheesy meal.
More about Island Wing Company - Bartram

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Johns

Tacos

Squid

Tuna Salad

Avocado Salad

Chicken Salad

Scallops

Cheese Pizza

Rangoon

Map

More near Saint Johns to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (53 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston