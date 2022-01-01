Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Saint Johns

Go
Saint Johns restaurants
Toast

Saint Johns restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)

175 Fountains Way Building 7, St. Johns

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SURF CLAM (HOKKIGAI)$5.50
More about GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
Item pic

 

Tiger House

155 Fountains Way Building 9, St. Johns

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Clam Chowder$7.00
Deep fried New England Clam Chowder
More about Tiger House

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Johns

Curry

Salmon

Scallops

Squid

Gyoza

Egg Rolls

Fried Rice

Map

More near Saint Johns to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston