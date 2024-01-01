Greek salad in Saint Johns

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Island Wing Company - Bartram

360 Bartram Market Dr., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.95
Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
More about Island Wing Company - Bartram
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - St Johns, FL

60 Shops Blvd, St Johns

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - St Johns, FL

