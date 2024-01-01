Greek salad in Saint Johns
Saint Johns restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Island Wing Company - Bartram
Island Wing Company - Bartram
360 Bartram Market Dr., Jacksonville
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - St Johns, FL
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - St Johns, FL
60 Shops Blvd, St Johns
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas