Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Squid in
Saint Johns
/
Saint Johns
/
Squid
Saint Johns restaurants that serve squid
GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
175 Fountains Way Building 7, St. Johns
No reviews yet
Squid Salad
$7.00
Slice squid and vegetables with vinegar dressing.
More about GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
Tiger House
155 Fountains Way Building 9, St. Johns
No reviews yet
Crispy Squid Tentacles
$7.00
Sweet Chili
More about Tiger House
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Johns
Gyoza
Curry
Thai Tea
Scallops
Fried Rice
Egg Rolls
Salmon
More near Saint Johns to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(293 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston