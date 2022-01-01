Saint Joseph restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saint Joseph restaurants
More about Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos
Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos
210 State Street, St. Joseph
|Popular items
|CHIPS & DIP
|$9.99
House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips served with Traditional Red Salsa, Guacamole, & Queso Fundido
|KING WRAP
|$9.99
Braised Beef, Corn Tostada, Queso Fundido, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, & Tomato wrapped in a Grilled Flour Tortilla
|FULL RICE BOWL
|$10.99
Mexican Inspired Island "Chorizo" Fried Rice, Mango, Fresh Jalapeno, Poached Egg, Green Onion, & Micro Cilantro
More about St. Joe Community Taproom
St. Joe Community Taproom
301 Main Street, St. Joseph
|Popular items
|Pocket Tee - Sage
|$30.00
Comfort Colors garment-dyed pocket tee with chest logo. Printed in Benton Harbor, MI.
|Women's Drop Shoulder Tee - Forest
Light, soft, and loose fitted women's tee with white Community Taproom chest logo. Designed and printed in Michigan.
|Basic Lifetime Membership
|$99.00
A lifetime membership to the Community Club (our version of a Mug Club!) for a one-time cost. All Community Club members are served in a glass mug handmade by local artists at Water Street Glassworks and will enjoy daily discounts. Welcome packets with your membership card will be available to pick up at the time you chose when you began your order.
More about Silver Beach Pizza
PIZZA
Silver Beach Pizza
410 Vine St, St Joseph
|Popular items
|Side Ranch
|$0.50
|LG Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
|LG Palladium
|$24.00
More about Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
721 PLEASANT ST, Saint Joseph
|Popular items
|Harvest Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, blue cheese crumbles, roasted pumpkin seeds, bacon bits, hard boiled egg, and crispy apple chips served with choice of dressing on the side. (Recommended with apple cider vinaigrette)
|Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Fresh brussels sprouts fried for a light crispy finish topped with diced jalapeno bacon and tossed with house maple bourbon syrup
|Jalapeno Bacon Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Hand rolled and filled with white cheddar and smoke gouda cheeses, jalapeno bacon and poblano peppers served with a side of chipotle ranch