Saint Joseph restaurants you'll love

Saint Joseph restaurants
Toast
  • Saint Joseph

Saint Joseph's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Must-try Saint Joseph restaurants

Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos image

 

Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos

210 State Street, St. Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHIPS & DIP$9.99
House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips served with Traditional Red Salsa, Guacamole, & Queso Fundido
KING WRAP$9.99
Braised Beef, Corn Tostada, Queso Fundido, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, & Tomato wrapped in a Grilled Flour Tortilla
FULL RICE BOWL$10.99
Mexican Inspired Island "Chorizo" Fried Rice, Mango, Fresh Jalapeno, Poached Egg, Green Onion, & Micro Cilantro
More about Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos
St. Joe Community Taproom image

 

St. Joe Community Taproom

301 Main Street, St. Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pocket Tee - Sage$30.00
Comfort Colors garment-dyed pocket tee with chest logo. Printed in Benton Harbor, MI.
Women's Drop Shoulder Tee - Forest
Light, soft, and loose fitted women's tee with white Community Taproom chest logo. Designed and printed in Michigan.
Basic Lifetime Membership$99.00
A lifetime membership to the Community Club (our version of a Mug Club!) for a one-time cost. All Community Club members are served in a glass mug handmade by local artists at Water Street Glassworks and will enjoy daily discounts. Welcome packets with your membership card will be available to pick up at the time you chose when you began your order.
More about St. Joe Community Taproom
Silver Beach Pizza image

PIZZA

Silver Beach Pizza

410 Vine St, St Joseph

Avg 4.7 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Ranch$0.50
LG Cheese Pizza$17.00
LG Palladium$24.00
More about Silver Beach Pizza
Silver Harbor Brewing Co. image

 

Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

721 PLEASANT ST, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, blue cheese crumbles, roasted pumpkin seeds, bacon bits, hard boiled egg, and crispy apple chips served with choice of dressing on the side. (Recommended with apple cider vinaigrette)
Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Fresh brussels sprouts fried for a light crispy finish topped with diced jalapeno bacon and tossed with house maple bourbon syrup
Jalapeno Bacon Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls$10.00
Hand rolled and filled with white cheddar and smoke gouda cheeses, jalapeno bacon and poblano peppers served with a side of chipotle ranch
More about Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
