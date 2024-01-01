Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Saint Joseph
/
Saint Joseph
/
Chili
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve chili
Dairy Korner
1605 Lakeview Ave, Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Dog
$5.00
Authentic Vienna Beef dog. Chili, shredded cheese, onion. Steamed poppy seed bun.
More about Dairy Korner
PIZZA
Silver Beach Pizza
410 Vine St, St Joseph
Avg 4.7
(4554 reviews)
MD POM Cauliflower
$24.00
LG POM Spin Dip
$30.00
More about Silver Beach Pizza
