Grilled chicken in Saint Joseph

Saint Joseph restaurants
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bistro on the Boulevard

521 Lake Blvd, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Grilled Breast • Pickled Onions • Jicama • Cilantro & Cucumber Salad • Smoked Gouda • Spicy Mayo • Crisp Lettuce • Artisan Roll
More about Bistro on the Boulevard
The Mark III Grille & Bar

4179 M-139, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, atop a bed of mixed greens, tomato, hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, black olives, carrots and green pepper. Served with our house-made Jalapeno Honey Mustard.
More about The Mark III Grille & Bar

