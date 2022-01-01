Mac and cheese in Saint Joseph
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos
Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos
210 State Street, St. Joseph
|MAC N' CHEESE
|$4.99
Kraft Mac & Cheese
More about Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
721 PLEASANT ST, Saint Joseph
|Jalapeno Bacon Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls
|$10.50
Hand rolled and filled with white cheddar and smoke gouda cheeses, jalapeno bacon and poblano peppers served with a side of chipotle ranch
|Mac N' (Beer) Cheese
|$15.50
Our delicious house-made beer cheese tossed with cavatappi noodles.