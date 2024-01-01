Quesadillas in Saint Joseph
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve quesadillas
Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos - 210 State Street
210 State Street, St. Joseph
|QUESADILLA
|$5.99
Melted Chihuahua Cheese between a Grilled Flour Tortilla
The Mark III Grille & Bar
4179 M-139, Saint Joseph
|Black & Bleu Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with blackened wild caught jumbo shrimp, shredded cheese, cilantro and bleu cheese crumbles.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, hand cut New York Strip steak, diced tomato and grilled onions.