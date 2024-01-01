Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Saint Joseph

Saint Joseph restaurants
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve tacos

Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos - 210 State Street

210 State Street, St. Joseph

SO CAL SHRIMP TACO$4.50
Sauteed Shrimp, Mango, Grape Tomato, Avocado, Pickled Poblano, & Micro Cilantro on Corn Tortilla
FALAFEL TACO$4.25
TROPICAL SEA BASS TACO$4.50
Pineapple & Chili Marinated Sea Bass, Pineapple Salsa, & Micro Cilantro on a House Made Corn Tortilla
The Mark III Grille & Bar

4179 M-139, Saint Joseph

Fish Tacos$18.00
lightly breaded and fried cod, topped with cilantro lime slaw, mango avocado salsa and chili garlic sauce. Served with a choice of Cuban black beans or refried beans and Spanish rice.
Full Steak Taco Dinner$18.00
3 tacos filled with hand trimmed New York Strip Steak cooked perfectly to your preferred temp, topped with lettuce tomato and shredded cheese. Served on a soft flour shell.
Full Taco Dinner$14.00
3 tacos filled with seasoned ground beef or seasoned shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Your choice of soft flour shell, soft white corn, or hard corn shell.
