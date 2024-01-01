Tacos in Saint Joseph
Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos - 210 State Street
210 State Street, St. Joseph
|SO CAL SHRIMP TACO
|$4.50
Sauteed Shrimp, Mango, Grape Tomato, Avocado, Pickled Poblano, & Micro Cilantro on Corn Tortilla
|FALAFEL TACO
|$4.25
|TROPICAL SEA BASS TACO
|$4.50
Pineapple & Chili Marinated Sea Bass, Pineapple Salsa, & Micro Cilantro on a House Made Corn Tortilla
More about The Mark III Grille & Bar
The Mark III Grille & Bar
4179 M-139, Saint Joseph
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
lightly breaded and fried cod, topped with cilantro lime slaw, mango avocado salsa and chili garlic sauce. Served with a choice of Cuban black beans or refried beans and Spanish rice.
|Full Steak Taco Dinner
|$18.00
3 tacos filled with hand trimmed New York Strip Steak cooked perfectly to your preferred temp, topped with lettuce tomato and shredded cheese. Served on a soft flour shell.
|Full Taco Dinner
|$14.00
3 tacos filled with seasoned ground beef or seasoned shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Your choice of soft flour shell, soft white corn, or hard corn shell.