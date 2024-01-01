Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Saint Joseph
/
Saint Joseph
/
Waffles
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve waffles
Dairy Korner
1605 Lakeview Ave, Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Single Deep Fried Liege Waffle
$2.50
One single deep fried leige Belgian waffle.
More about Dairy Korner
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
721 PLEASANT ST, Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$4.00
Side of Waffle Fries
More about Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Joseph
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac And Cheese
Quesadillas
Chicken Wraps
Shrimp Tacos
Wedge Salad
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near Saint Joseph to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Granger
No reviews yet
Benton Harbor
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Stevensville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1913 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1362 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(415 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston