Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Saint Joseph

Go
Saint Joseph restaurants
Toast

Saint Joseph restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

Dairy Korner

1605 Lakeview Ave, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Deep Fried Liege Waffle$2.50
One single deep fried leige Belgian waffle.
More about Dairy Korner
Silver Harbor Brewing Co. image

 

Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

721 PLEASANT ST, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$4.00
Side of Waffle Fries
More about Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Joseph

Jalapeno Poppers

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Wedge Salad

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Saint Joseph to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Granger

No reviews yet

Benton Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston